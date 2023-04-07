Wingstop Inc. (WING) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is 30.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.67 and a high of $193.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WING stock was last observed hovering at around $179.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.13% off the consensus price target high of $205.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -12.58% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $180.13, the stock is 0.60% and 5.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 27.36% off its SMA200. WING registered 59.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.63.

The stock witnessed a 5.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.14%, and is 0.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) has around 1031 employees, a market worth around $5.28B and $357.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 101.94 and Fwd P/E is 77.64. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.19% and -7.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wingstop Inc. (WING) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wingstop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.00% this year

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.93M, and float is at 29.76M with Short Float at 9.12%.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Wingstop Inc. (WING) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anand Krishnan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anand Krishnan sold 862 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $173.21 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3639.0 shares.

Wingstop Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Carona Marisa (SVP & Chief US Franchise Ops) sold a total of 4,485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $170.10 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WING stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Upshaw Donnie (SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO) disposed off 1,088 shares at an average price of $172.50 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 6,007 shares of Wingstop Inc. (WING).

Wingstop Inc. (WING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading 3.54% up over the past 12 months and Denny’s Corporation (DENN) that is -21.24% lower over the same period.