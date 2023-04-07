WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) is -18.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.83 and a high of $51.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSFS stock was last observed hovering at around $36.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.3% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.05% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.94, the stock is -4.75% and -18.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -19.98% off its SMA200. WSFS registered -16.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.63%.

The stock witnessed a -21.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.48%, and is -1.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) has around 2160 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $703.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.46 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.07% and -28.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WSFS Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.62M, and float is at 60.94M with Short Float at 2.64%.

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kruzinski Shari, the company’s EVP, Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Kruzinski Shari sold 920 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $50.02 per share for a total of $46023.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10395.0 shares.

WSFS Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Ward Patrick Joseph (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,305 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $46.38 per share for $60525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the WSFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, LEVENSON RODGER (President & CEO) disposed off 7,945 shares at an average price of $48.24 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 130,369 shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS).

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is -12.26% lower over the past 12 months.