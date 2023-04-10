Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is 22.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.34 and a high of $139.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $104.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.95%.

Currently trading at $108.42, the stock is 7.90% and 10.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.61 million and changing 3.78% at the moment leaves the stock 7.09% off its SMA200. GOOGL registered -22.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.89%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.78%, and is 7.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has around 190234 employees, a market worth around $1340.81B and $282.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.16 and Fwd P/E is 17.83. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.09% and -22.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a “Buy”. 51 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.84B, and float is at 5.94B with Short Float at 0.71%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Toole Amie Thuener,the company’sVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that O’Toole Amie Thuener sold 645 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $104.91 per share for a total of $67667.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25734.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 32,379 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $103.46 per share for $3.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76580.0 shares of the GOOGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, WALKER JOHN KENT (President, Global Affairs, CLO) disposed off 29,006 shares at an average price of $101.84 for $2.95 million. The insider now directly holds 24,277 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -6.20% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -37.79% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -6.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.