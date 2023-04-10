AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) is 5.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is -0.86% and -24.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.67 million and changing -12.87% at the moment leaves the stock -34.94% off its SMA200. APE registered a loss of -39.18% in past 6-months.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.37%, and is 6.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 11.24% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has around 2787 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $3.91B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 129.23% and -85.81% from its 52-week high.

.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 937.94M, and float is at 936.35M with Short Float at 3.14%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Antara Capital LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Antara Capital LP sold 1,008,385 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $1.68 per share for a total of $1.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161.09 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Antara Capital LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 10,050,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $1.68 per share for $16.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the APE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Antara Capital LP (10% Owner) disposed off 7,885,000 shares at an average price of $1.98 for $15.64 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE).