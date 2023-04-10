Amcor plc (AMCR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is -5.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $13.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMCR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $11.25, the stock is 2.55% and -0.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.4 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -4.72% off its SMA200. AMCR registered -2.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.44%.

The stock witnessed a 2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.62%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Amcor plc (AMCR) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $16.80B and $14.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.80 and Fwd P/E is 13.79. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.97% and -17.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Amcor plc (AMCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amcor plc (AMCR) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.20% this year.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.48B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 1.90%.

Amcor plc (AMCR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NAYAR ARUN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that NAYAR ARUN sold 5,648 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $12.39 per share for a total of $69971.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75072.0 shares.

Amcor plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Long Nicholas T. (Director) sold a total of 5,372 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $12.40 per share for $66622.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29769.0 shares of the AMCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Bertone Andrea E. (Director) disposed off 5,246 shares at an average price of $12.40 for $65054.0. The insider now directly holds 20,485 shares of Amcor plc (AMCR).