Analysts suggest Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) could spike 18.53% in a year

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) is 86.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $49.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSGM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.21% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.53% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are -54.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.74, the stock is 4.00% and -23.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing 39.96% at the moment leaves the stock 8.95% off its SMA200. MSGM registered -41.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -31.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.64%, and is 30.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.63% over the week and 12.42% over the month.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $53.64M and $10.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 285.07% and -84.36% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.70M, and float is at 1.21M with Short Float at 3.02%.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ZOI MIKE,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ZOI MIKE bought 441,402 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $6.68 per share for a total of $2.95 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.48 million shares.

Motorsport Games Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that ZOI MIKE (10% Owner) bought a total of 338,983 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $2.95 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the MSGM stock.