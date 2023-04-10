Are we looking at the next big move in Enovix Corporation (ENVX)?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) is -1.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $26.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENVX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58%.

Currently trading at $12.31, the stock is 4.07% and 23.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.55 million and changing -4.50% at the moment leaves the stock -7.81% off its SMA200. ENVX registered -10.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.02%.

The stock witnessed a 24.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.26%, and is -13.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.87% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has around 335 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $6.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.39% and -53.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.00%).

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.00% this year.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.18M, and float is at 127.53M with Short Float at 16.87%.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Enovix Corporation (ENVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rodgers Thurman J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rodgers Thurman J bought 102,599 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $11.57 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.9 million shares.

Enovix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Rodgers Thurman J (Director) bought a total of 69,557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $10.88 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the ENVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Rodgers Thurman J (Director) acquired 98,700 shares at an average price of $10.95 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 727,844 shares of Enovix Corporation (ENVX).