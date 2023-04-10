Citigroup Inc. (C): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:C Stock Is Going Next

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is 1.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.01 and a high of $54.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The C stock was last observed hovering at around $45.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.73% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -11.85% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.86, the stock is 0.72% and -6.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.87 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -4.28% off its SMA200. C registered -11.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.61%.

The stock witnessed a -9.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.90%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Citigroup Inc. (C) has around 240000 employees, a market worth around $89.09B and $74.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.45 and Fwd P/E is 6.95. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.64% and -15.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Citigroup Inc. (C) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citigroup Inc. (C) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citigroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.90% this year.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.94B, and float is at 1.93B with Short Float at 2.34%.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Citigroup Inc. (C) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wechter Sara,the company’sHead of Human Resources. SEC filings show that Wechter Sara sold 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $50.77 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82779.0 shares.

Citigroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that COLE TITILOPE (CEO, Legacy Franchises) sold a total of 11,903 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $51.10 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65764.0 shares of the C stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, COLE TITILOPE (CEO, Legacy Franchises) disposed off 98 shares at an average price of $51.18 for $5016.0. The insider now directly holds 93 shares of Citigroup Inc. (C).

Citigroup Inc. (C): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -4.40% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -30.64% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -21.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.