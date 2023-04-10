DVN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Now

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is -12.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.03 and a high of $76.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DVN stock was last observed hovering at around $53.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.18% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -1.75% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.91, the stock is 7.66% and -2.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.23 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -12.16% off its SMA200. DVN registered -4.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.86.

The stock witnessed a -1.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.83%, and is 6.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $35.01B and $19.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.80 and Fwd P/E is 7.54. Profit margin for the company is 31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.17% and -30.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.90%).

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 118.00% this year.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 648.00M, and float is at 647.71M with Short Float at 2.93%.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gaspar Clay M,the company’sEVP and COO. SEC filings show that Gaspar Clay M bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $49.98 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Devon Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Muncrief Richard E (President and CEO) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $50.30 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.76 million shares of the DVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Muncrief Richard E (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $53.00 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 1,978,977 shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN).

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 6.18% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is -6.37% lower over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 13.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.