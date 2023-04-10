InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Is Up 77.42% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) is 77.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $7.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $9.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.99% off the consensus price target high of $22.91 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -202.2% lower than the price target low of $1.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.50, the stock is 153.83% and 159.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.01 million and changing -9.84% at the moment leaves the stock 139.07% off its SMA200. IFRX registered 210.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 114.01%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.48.

The stock witnessed a 180.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.36%, and is 183.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.16% over the week and 14.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 608.58% and -24.14% from its 52-week high.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.20% this year.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.22M, and float is at 37.62M with Short Float at 0.54%.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -74.84% down over the past 12 months.