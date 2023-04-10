Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) down -50.67% since start of the year

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) is -50.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $3.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is -20.92% and -40.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.61 million and changing 10.29% at the moment leaves the stock -57.32% off its SMA200. INO registered -79.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.01%.

The stock witnessed a -35.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.99%, and is -2.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.41% over the week and 7.80% over the month.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $183.18M and $10.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.52% and -79.51% from its 52-week high.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 250.59M, and float is at 245.68M with Short Float at 16.09%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weiner David B.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Weiner David B. sold 5,833 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $6708.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Weiner David B. (Director) sold a total of 11,668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $1.28 per share for $14935.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the INO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Weiner David B. (Director) disposed off 11,875 shares at an average price of $2.66 for $31588.0. The insider now directly holds 892,625 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.02% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -19.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.