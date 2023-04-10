Is Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) a good stock to buy now?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is 23.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KGC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.24% off the consensus price target high of $7.33 offered by analysts, but current levels are -44.0% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.04, the stock is 17.73% and 20.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.09 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 29.93% off its SMA200. KGC registered -13.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.24%.

The stock witnessed a 45.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.51%, and is 6.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has around 8970 employees, a market worth around $6.33B and $3.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 240.00 and Fwd P/E is 16.80. Profit margin for the company is -17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.00% and -20.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.10% this year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.24B with Short Float at 1.10%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Insider Activity

A total of 196 insider transactions have happened at Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 90 and purchases happening 106 times.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 0.05% up over the past 12 months.