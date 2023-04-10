Is PacWest Bancorp (PACW) a good stock to buy now?

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) is -57.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $40.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PACW stock was last observed hovering at around $9.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $9.71, the stock is -10.16% and -53.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.84 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -60.15% off its SMA200. PACW registered -76.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -60.04%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -63.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.60%, and is 2.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 23.36% over the month.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has around 2438 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.88 and Fwd P/E is 3.53. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.20% and -76.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

PacWest Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.80% this year.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.81M, and float is at 115.67M with Short Float at 9.89%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at PacWest Bancorp (PACW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EGGEMEYER JOHN M III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that EGGEMEYER JOHN M III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $15.33 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28500.0 shares.

PacWest Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that WAGNER MATTHEW P (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) bought a total of 13,885 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $21.12 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33885.0 shares of the PACW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, BLAKE CHRISTOPHER D (PRES. & CEO, COMMUNITY BANKING) acquired 6,660 shares at an average price of $15.74 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 84,779 shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW).

PacWest Bancorp (PACW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Security Bancshares (UBFO) that is -24.94% lower over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -21.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.