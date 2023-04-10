Positives for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) as stock gains in recent trading

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is 21.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.43 and a high of $162.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMZN stock was last observed hovering at around $101.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96%.

Currently trading at $102.06, the stock is 3.74% and 3.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.72 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -5.03% off its SMA200. AMZN registered -37.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.62%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.79%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has around 1541000 employees, a market worth around $1036.00B and $513.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.63. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.33% and -37.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.20% this year.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.22B, and float is at 9.25B with Short Float at 0.61%.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Selipsky Adam,the company’sCEO Amazon Web Services. SEC filings show that Selipsky Adam sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $101.67 per share for a total of $50834.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Amazon.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Selipsky Adam (CEO Amazon Web Services) sold a total of 520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $103.13 per share for $53627.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the AMZN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Herrington Douglas J (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $102.25 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 556,298 shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -5.94% down over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -6.20% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -22.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.