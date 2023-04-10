Positives for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) as stock gains in recent trading

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is -10.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.90 and a high of $61.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KSS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.37% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -41.62% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.66, the stock is -1.37% and -18.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -21.55% off its SMA200. KSS registered -62.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.93%.

The stock witnessed a -16.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.74%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $18.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.51. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.44% and -63.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kohl’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.50% this year.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.74M, and float is at 108.74M with Short Float at 19.32%.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kingsbury Thomas,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kingsbury Thomas bought 92,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $21.82 per share for a total of $2.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Kohl’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that SCHLIFSKE JOHN E. (Director) bought a total of 3,413 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $29.29 per share for $99967.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46937.0 shares of the KSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, PRISING JONAS (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $29.67 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 60,647 shares of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS).

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -37.79% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -0.44% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -22.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.