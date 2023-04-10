Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) on Track to Reach $10.00 in a Year

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is 170.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $18.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -83.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.16, the stock is 12.72% and 30.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.66 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 47.11% off its SMA200. RIOT registered -52.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $118.78.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 45.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.06%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.23% over the week and 10.92% over the month.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has around 489 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $259.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 181.85% and -50.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.50%).

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riot Platforms Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.05M, and float is at 154.57M with Short Float at 21.27%.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Ambrosio Lance Varro,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $6.39 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69441.0 shares.

Riot Platforms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Jackman William Richard (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $4.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the RIOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Harris Chad Everett (EVP, CCO) disposed off 75,565 shares at an average price of $4.15 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 984,942 shares of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT).

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -41.74% down over the past 12 months.