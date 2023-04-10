Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is -7.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.65 and a high of $59.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLB stock was last observed hovering at around $50.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08%.

Currently trading at $49.62, the stock is 2.95% and -4.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.73 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 7.93% off its SMA200. SLB registered 22.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.36%.

The stock witnessed a -7.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.79%, and is 1.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has around 99000 employees, a market worth around $72.00B and $28.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.74 and Fwd P/E is 13.35. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.89% and -16.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 81.70% this year.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 1.32%.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Biguet Stephane,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Biguet Stephane sold 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $44.77 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Schlumberger Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Rennick Gavin (President New Energy) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $54.10 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64393.0 shares of the SLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Kasibhatla Vijay (Director, M&A) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $55.99 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 49,378 shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baker Hughes Company (BKR) that is trading -19.74% down over the past 12 months and Halliburton Company (HAL) that is -12.84% lower over the same period. NOV Inc. (NOV) is -7.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.