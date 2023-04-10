Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) down -34.95% since start of the year

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is -34.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $5.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SECO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $1359.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.91% off the consensus price target high of $1359.01 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.91% higher than the price target low of $1359.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 79.77% and -28.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.03 million and changing 37.42% at the moment leaves the stock -49.49% off its SMA200. SECO registered -66.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.92%.

The stock witnessed a 39.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.24%, and is 100.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.61% over the week and 19.81% over the month.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has around 509 employees, a market worth around $6.20M and $402.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.69% and -75.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Secoo Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -577.90% this year.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.07M, and float is at 5.75M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tapestry Inc. (TPR) that is trading 16.45% up over the past 12 months and Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) that is -66.54% lower over the same period.