SentinelOne Inc. (S) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 66.02% Upside

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) is 14.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.69 and a high of $38.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The S stock was last observed hovering at around $16.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.02% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -18.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.65, the stock is 10.07% and 7.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.04 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock -17.35% off its SMA200. S registered -56.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.87%.

The stock witnessed a 7.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.57%, and is 9.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $422.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.21% and -56.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SentinelOne Inc. (S) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.70% this year.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 319.45M, and float is at 230.20M with Short Float at 7.71%.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at SentinelOne Inc. (S) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Srivatsan Narayanan,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Srivatsan Narayanan sold 43,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $16.02 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

SentinelOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Bernhardt David J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $15.20 per share for $23378.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the S stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Bernhardt David J. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,538 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $23077.0. The insider now directly holds 391,887 shares of SentinelOne Inc. (S).