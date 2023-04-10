Skillz Inc. (SKLZ): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SKLZ Stock Is Going Next

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) is 34.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -70.0% lower than the price target low of $0.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 27.58% and 3.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.3 million and changing 23.74% at the moment leaves the stock -32.64% off its SMA200. SKLZ registered -77.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.27%.

The stock witnessed a 19.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.31%, and is 27.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.50% over the week and 10.76% over the month.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has around 240 employees, a market worth around $232.37M and $269.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.15% and -77.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.40%).

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.10% this year.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 416.10M, and float is at 281.36M with Short Float at 14.29%.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Paradise Andrew,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Paradise Andrew bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.96 million shares.

Skillz Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Mbugua Stanley (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 10,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $1.06 per share for $11310.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29290.0 shares of the SKLZ stock.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roblox Corporation (RBLX) that is trading -5.77% down over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is 6.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.