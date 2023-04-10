These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Veris Residential Inc. (VRE)

Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE) is -1.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.22 and a high of $17.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.6%.

Currently trading at $15.70, the stock is 8.18% and -0.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.54 million and changing 11.35% at the moment leaves the stock 7.20% off its SMA200. VRE registered -8.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.93%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.68%, and is 9.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) has around 215 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $355.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.70% and -11.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Veris Residential Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.60% this year.

Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.12M, and float is at 83.75M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KATZ A. AKIVA,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KATZ A. AKIVA bought 75,364 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $12.12 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.31 million shares.

Veris Residential Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that KATZ A. AKIVA (Director) bought a total of 149,890 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $11.96 per share for $1.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.23 million shares of the VRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, KATZ A. AKIVA (Director) acquired 150,847 shares at an average price of $11.01 for $1.66 million. The insider now directly holds 5,081,283 shares of Veris Residential Inc. (VRE).

Veris Residential Inc. (VRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is trading -35.55% down over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -47.90% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -57.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.