Things appear to be looking up for Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) is -8.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CANO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is 6.56% and -9.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.68 million and changing -4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -66.24% off its SMA200. CANO registered -80.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.00%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.64%, and is 10.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.18% over the week and 10.86% over the month.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $691.90M and $2.74B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.02% and -87.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -794.90% this year.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.44M, and float is at 170.47M with Short Float at 17.90%.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cano Health Inc. (CANO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koppy Brian D,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Koppy Brian D sold 23,591 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $1.27 per share for a total of $30067.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.