VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) is -65.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $1.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VBIV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -54.51% and -69.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.1 million and changing 12.12% at the moment leaves the stock -79.13% off its SMA200. VBIV registered -92.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.02%.

The stock witnessed a -64.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -66.79%, and is -56.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.51% over the week and 16.81% over the month.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $31.48M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.91% and -92.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.50%).

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.40% this year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.26M, and float is at 204.57M with Short Float at 7.36%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 4,251,563 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $0.11 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41.44 million shares.

VBI Vaccines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,832,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $0.13 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45.69 million shares of the VBIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 4,810,623 shares at an average price of $0.16 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 47,524,379 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV).

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -74.84% down over the past 12 months.