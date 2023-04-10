VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) is 32.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $1.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 44.0% higher than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -2.40% and -22.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.78 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -43.20% off its SMA200. VTGN registered -88.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.13.

The stock witnessed a -9.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.08%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.53% over the week and 13.34% over the month.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $29.19M and -$0.36M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.60% and -92.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.90%).

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.90% this year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.84M, and float is at 205.00M with Short Float at 4.18%.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GIN JERRY B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GIN JERRY B bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $0.18 per share for a total of $17870.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that GIN JERRY B (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $0.18 per share for $17870.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the VTGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Singh Shawn (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 600,000 shares at an average price of $0.17 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 626,234 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN).

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) that is trading -64.19% down over the past 12 months.