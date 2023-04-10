Why Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is 0.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.55 and a high of $55.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VZ stock was last observed hovering at around $40.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.59% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -6.7% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.48, the stock is 4.49% and 1.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.54 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -3.66% off its SMA200. VZ registered -25.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.20%.

The stock witnessed a 5.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.32%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has around 117100 employees, a market worth around $168.46B and $136.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.81 and Fwd P/E is 8.37. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.27% and -28.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verizon Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.21B, and float is at 4.20B with Short Float at 1.01%.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silliman Craig L.,the company’sEVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services. SEC filings show that Silliman Craig L. sold 3,342 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $38.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76355.0 shares.

Verizon Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Malady Kyle (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) sold a total of 6,226 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $36.69 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67966.0 shares of the VZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Malady Kyle (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) disposed off 7,546 shares at an average price of $36.74 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 74,192 shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -5.94% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 8.64% higher over the same period. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 13.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.