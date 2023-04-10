Will Apple Inc. (AAPL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is 26.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.17 and a high of $176.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAPL stock was last observed hovering at around $163.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9%.

Currently trading at $164.66, the stock is 4.24% and 7.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.31 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 10.52% off its SMA200. AAPL registered -5.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.47%.

The stock witnessed a 7.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.71%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has around 164000 employees, a market worth around $2591.00B and $387.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.97 and Fwd P/E is 24.95. Profit margin for the company is 24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.61% and -6.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.89B, and float is at 15.81B with Short Float at 0.68%.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Apple Inc. (AAPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E,the company’sCOO. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 77,817 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $166.11 per share for a total of $12.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Apple Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Adams Katherine L. (SVP, GC and Secretary) sold a total of 72,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $165.30 per share for $11.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the AAPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, COOK TIMOTHY D (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 56,072 shares at an average price of $165.17 for $9.26 million. The insider now directly holds 3,280,052 shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -6.20% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -22.80% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -22.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.