89bio Inc. (ETNB) on Track to Reach $33.50 in a Year

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) is 13.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $18.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETNB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.18% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 39.96% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.41, the stock is 1.22% and 5.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 65.62% off its SMA200. ETNB registered 299.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.62%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.79.

The stock witnessed a 12.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.87%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 10.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 620.50% and -20.08% from its 52-week high.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

89bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.98M, and float is at 46.17M with Short Float at 12.12%.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martins Ryan,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Martins Ryan sold 8,721 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $14.95 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53578.0 shares.

89bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Hayden Michael R (Director) bought a total of 61,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $16.15 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61538.0 shares of the ETNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (Director) acquired 2,461,538 shares at an average price of $16.25 for $40.0 million. The insider now directly holds 11,081,584 shares of 89bio Inc. (ETNB).