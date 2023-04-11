Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) is -40.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $0.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADMP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -14.17% and -44.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -3.75% at the moment leaves the stock -59.35% off its SMA200. ADMP registered -81.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -26.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.19%, and is -13.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 12.14% over the month.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $15.98M and $4.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.11% and -82.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2926.20%).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.20% this year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.99M, and float is at 148.38M with Short Float at 1.34%.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading -10.46% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -9.83% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -21.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.