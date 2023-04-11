Agenus Inc. (AGEN) – The 82.62% Upside Potential Remains

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is -42.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.30 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 72.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.39, the stock is -12.41% and -28.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.16 million and changing -6.08% at the moment leaves the stock -42.36% off its SMA200. AGEN registered -46.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.36%.

The stock witnessed a -15.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.08%, and is -8.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 9.74% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 533 employees, a market worth around $452.78M and $98.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.20% and -58.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (650.10%).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -641.50% this year.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.46M, and float is at 255.86M with Short Float at 8.27%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.83% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -6.72% lower over the same period.