Altice USA Inc. (ATUS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ATUS Stock Is Going Next

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is -29.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $13.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -63.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.26, the stock is -1.39% and -18.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -48.37% off its SMA200. ATUS registered -73.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.30%.

The stock witnessed a -14.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.22%, and is -4.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $9.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.60 and Fwd P/E is 7.20. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.40% and -75.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altice USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 456.07M, and float is at 205.06M with Short Float at 15.64%.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Charles,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $9.99 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.