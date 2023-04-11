American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) is -4.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AREB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is 21.02% and -3.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.99 million and changing 25.17% at the moment leaves the stock -53.91% off its SMA200. AREB registered -91.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.27%.

The stock witnessed a 3.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.60%, and is 29.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.89% over the week and 14.81% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.13. Distance from 52-week low is 47.08% and -91.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1345.70%).

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.93M, and float is at 16.38M with Short Float at 1.22%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -40.17% down over the past 12 months. JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is -85.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.