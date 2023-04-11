Analysts suggest Dominion Energy Inc. (D) could spike 19.5% in a year

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) is -5.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.03 and a high of $88.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The D stock was last observed hovering at around $58.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.5% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -11.46% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.96, the stock is 5.22% and 1.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -14.29% off its SMA200. D registered -34.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.13%.

The stock witnessed a 6.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.32%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has around 17200 employees, a market worth around $47.87B and $17.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.63 and Fwd P/E is 15.17. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.41% and -34.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dominion Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.10% this year.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 833.80M, and float is at 832.12M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Dominion Energy Inc. (D) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leopold Diane,the company’sEVP and COO. SEC filings show that Leopold Diane sold 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $60.41 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98158.0 shares.

Dominion Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Leopold Diane (EVP and COO) sold a total of 6,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $83.89 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the D stock.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -9.32% down over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -13.91% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is -5.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.