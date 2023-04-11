Analysts suggest Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) could spike 25.76% in a year

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is -19.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.62 and a high of $31.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -32.84% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.62, the stock is 5.02% and -10.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.35 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -28.04% off its SMA200. DEI registered -60.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.76%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.84%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $993.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.03 and Fwd P/E is 33.04. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.83% and -60.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Douglas Emmett Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.20% this year.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.80M, and float is at 168.28M with Short Float at 6.06%.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SIMON WILLIAM E JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 13,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $18.73 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81000.0 shares.

Douglas Emmett Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Wang Shirley (Director) bought a total of 284,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $21.17 per share for $6.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the DEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Kaplan Jordan L (Chief Exec Officer, President) acquired 48,750 shares at an average price of $20.48 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 2,851,640 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -8.98% down over the past 12 months and Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) that is -15.34% lower over the same period. The Macerich Company (MAC) is -27.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.