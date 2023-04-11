Are we looking at the next big move in GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is -16.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $38.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $171.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.11% off the consensus price target high of $250.77 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 83.74% higher than the price target low of $106.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.27, the stock is -1.60% and -13.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -18.97% off its SMA200. GDS registered -55.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.17.

The stock witnessed a 9.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.37%, and is -7.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has around 2185 employees, a market worth around $3.42B and $1.36B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.41% and -55.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.40M, and float is at 177.18M with Short Float at 6.15%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -52.99% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 67.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.