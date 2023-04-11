Are we looking at the next big move in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT)?

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) is -71.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONCT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -59.04% and -68.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -72.06% off its SMA200. ONCT registered -79.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.84%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -68.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.84%, and is -64.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.54% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $18.39M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.63% and -84.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.70%).

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.20% this year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.62M, and float is at 51.46M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times.