Are we looking at the next big move in Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA)?

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) is -16.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.99 and a high of $9.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SANA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.77% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 45.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.28, the stock is -0.80% and -14.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -39.01% off its SMA200. SANA registered -63.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.10%.

The stock witnessed a -1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.64%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.70% and -65.83% from its 52-week high.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.10% this year.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.44M, and float is at 169.28M with Short Float at 17.73%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.83% down over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 20.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.