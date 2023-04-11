Are we looking at the next big move in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)?

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is -7.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $149.65 and a high of $194.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRV stock was last observed hovering at around $171.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38%.

Currently trading at $172.65, the stock is 1.98% and -3.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -0.93% off its SMA200. TRV registered -5.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.46%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.95%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has around 32500 employees, a market worth around $39.85B and $36.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.68 and Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.37% and -11.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 233.10M, and float is at 230.20M with Short Float at 1.58%.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Toczydlowski Gregory C,the company’sEVP & President, Business Ins. SEC filings show that Toczydlowski Gregory C sold 5,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $184.19 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18416.0 shares.

The Travelers Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Lefebvre Mojgan M (EVP & Chief Tech & Ops Officer) sold a total of 5,375 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $183.49 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TRV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Klenk Jeffrey P. (EVP & Pres., Bond & Spec. Ins.) disposed off 2,132 shares at an average price of $185.15 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 6,074 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading -7.74% down over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 27.49% higher over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -17.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.