BHP Group Limited (BHP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) is -2.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.92 and a high of $71.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHP stock was last observed hovering at around $59.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $60.32, the stock is 0.97% and -4.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 4.26% off its SMA200. BHP registered -12.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.97%.

The stock witnessed a -0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.66%, and is -4.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) has around 37908 employees, a market worth around $155.65B and $60.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.39. Profit margin for the company is 46.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.56% and -15.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 2.46B with Short Float at 0.22%.

BHP Group Limited (BHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -16.61% down over the past 12 months.