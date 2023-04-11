Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 56.98% Upside

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) is -26.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.21 and a high of $60.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.98% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 8.23% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.53, the stock is -8.04% and -23.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -26.56% off its SMA200. BFH registered -47.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.74%.

The stock witnessed a -22.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.03%, and is -9.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $4.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.17 and Fwd P/E is 2.64. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.04% and -54.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.60% this year.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.90M, and float is at 49.63M with Short Float at 9.68%.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THERIAULT TIMOTHY J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that THERIAULT TIMOTHY J bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $39.56 per share for a total of $98904.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14539.0 shares.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visa Inc. (V) that is trading 3.39% up over the past 12 months and American Express Company (AXP) that is -12.29% lower over the same period. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is -26.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.