BRF S.A. (BRFS) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 62.08% Upside

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) is -21.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $3.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.08% off the consensus price target high of $3.27 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 17.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is -1.74% and -7.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -42.40% off its SMA200. BRFS registered -67.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.38%.

The stock witnessed a -10.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.75%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) has around 98000 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $10.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.50. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.54% and -68.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRF S.A. (BRFS) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRF S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -578.80% this year.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 722.15M with Short Float at 4.32%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -32.84% down over the past 12 months and Unilever PLC (UL) that is 16.71% higher over the same period. Seaboard Corporation (SEB) is -10.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.