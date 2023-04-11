Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) is -69.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -22.70% and -64.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -81.49% off its SMA200. BHG registered -89.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.22%.

The stock witnessed a -47.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.60%, and is -8.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.26% over the week and 14.11% over the month.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has around 2840 employees, a market worth around $125.64M and $2.41B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.64% and -91.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-605.30%).

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.20% this year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.46M, and float is at 593.79M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mikan George Lawrence III,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Mikan George Lawrence III sold 394,896 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $0.40 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Bright Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Smith Cathy R (CFO & CAO) sold a total of 114,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $0.40 per share for $45669.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the BHG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Scherman Jeffrey J (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 44,551 shares at an average price of $0.40 for $17820.0. The insider now directly holds 57,870 shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG).

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading -4.33% down over the past 12 months and The Cigna Group (CI) that is 5.40% higher over the same period. Humana Inc. (HUM) is 16.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.