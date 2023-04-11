British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BTI Stock Is Going Next

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is -11.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.44 and a high of $45.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTI stock was last observed hovering at around $35.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $57.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.4% off the consensus price target high of $57.34 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 38.4% higher than the price target low of $57.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.32, the stock is -1.36% and -4.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -9.70% off its SMA200. BTI registered -18.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.37%.

The stock witnessed a -6.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.20%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has around 50397 employees, a market worth around $78.48B and $34.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.63. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.56% and -22.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.70% this year.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.25B, and float is at 2.12B with Short Float at 0.38%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -0.45% down over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is 1.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.