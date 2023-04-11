California Resources Corporation (CRC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is -9.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.02 and a high of $51.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRC stock was last observed hovering at around $39.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.09% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 19.2% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.59, the stock is 4.66% and -1.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -7.27% off its SMA200. CRC registered -9.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.59%.

The stock witnessed a -4.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.92%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) has around 1060 employees, a market worth around $2.84B and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.76 and Fwd P/E is 5.58. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.37% and -23.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for California Resources Corporation (CRC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

California Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.40% this year.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.80M, and float is at 70.88M with Short Float at 5.16%.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at California Resources Corporation (CRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roby William B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Roby William B bought 103 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $45.23 per share for a total of $4659.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41892.0 shares.