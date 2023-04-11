Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is 49.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.69 and a high of $115.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTLT stock was last observed hovering at around $64.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31%.

Currently trading at $67.26, the stock is 1.92% and 1.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock -7.99% off its SMA200. CTLT registered -38.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.55%.

The stock witnessed a -3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.12%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $11.49B and $4.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.76 and Fwd P/E is 19.11. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.30% and -41.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Catalent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.00M, and float is at 179.31M with Short Float at 3.71%.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Catalent Inc. (CTLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hopson Ricky,the company’sPres. Clinical Dev Supply Div. SEC filings show that Hopson Ricky sold 643 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $49.36 per share for a total of $31738.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16452.0 shares.

Catalent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Boerman Manja (Pres. BioModalities Division) sold a total of 780 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $51.70 per share for $40326.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15860.0 shares of the CTLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Grippo Michael J (SVP, Strategy & Corp. Dev.) disposed off 2,451 shares at an average price of $65.83 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 17,792 shares of Catalent Inc. (CTLT).

Catalent Inc. (CTLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -2.22% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -13.75% lower over the same period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is 18.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.