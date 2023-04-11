Check out this: MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) could be on the verge of a big rally

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is -3.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.18 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.56, the stock is 0.18% and -1.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -0.11% off its SMA200. MGI registered -0.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.09%.

The stock witnessed a -2.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.21%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.21% over the month.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has around 3186 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.97. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.03% and -3.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MoneyGram International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 180.90% this year.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.70M, and float is at 89.28M with Short Float at 6.20%.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 14 times.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -15.96% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -24.55% lower over the same period. WEX Inc. (WEX) is 5.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.