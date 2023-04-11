COHR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Coherent Corp. (COHR) Now

Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) is -1.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.90 and a high of $68.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.61% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 3.67% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.68, the stock is -3.55% and -14.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -16.39% off its SMA200. COHR registered -48.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.66%.

The stock witnessed a -13.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.66%, and is -8.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) has around 23658 employees, a market worth around $5.36B and $4.43B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.01. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.99% and -49.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherent Corp. (COHR) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coherent Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.62M, and float is at 136.45M with Short Float at 4.31%.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Coherent Corp. (COHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAYMOND MARY JANE,the company’sCFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that RAYMOND MARY JANE sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $41.05 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Coherent Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Xia Howard H. (Director) sold a total of 2,270 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $43.17 per share for $98007.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39601.0 shares of the COHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, KRAMER FRANCIS J (Director) disposed off 2,936 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 272,685 shares of Coherent Corp. (COHR).

Coherent Corp. (COHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -0.11% down over the past 12 months and LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is -19.66% lower over the same period. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -30.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.