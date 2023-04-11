Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SBS Stock Is Going Next

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is -8.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $12.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $9.76, the stock is 0.43% and -3.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -1.02% off its SMA200. SBS registered -5.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.87%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.51%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has around 12372 employees, a market worth around $6.65B and $4.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.76. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.09% and -18.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 683.51M, and float is at 338.69M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) that is -10.12% lower over the past 12 months. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) is 53.88% up on the 1-year trading charts.