Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) – The -15.38% Downside Potential Remains

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) is 65.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $4.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $1.95 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.27% off the consensus price target high of $2.20 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -28.57% lower than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.25, the stock is 4.55% and 13.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing 11.39% at the moment leaves the stock -0.58% off its SMA200. DM registered -51.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.21%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.45%, and is -2.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $756.43M and $209.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 99.12% and -52.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.00%).

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -155.20% this year.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 317.56M, and float is at 283.70M with Short Float at 25.41%.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DUSSAULT SCOTT J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DUSSAULT SCOTT J sold 26,969 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $2.40 per share for a total of $64726.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Desktop Metal Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Fulop Ric (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $3.21 per share for $19235.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.26 million shares of the DM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Fulop Ric (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $3.20 for $16016.0. The insider now directly holds 20,258,999 shares of Desktop Metal Inc. (DM).