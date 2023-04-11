Equinor ASA (EQNR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -17.65% Change This Year

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is -17.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.28 and a high of $41.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQNR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $28.84, the stock is 2.10% and -3.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -13.02% off its SMA200. EQNR registered -19.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.28%.

The stock witnessed a -2.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.45%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) has around 21936 employees, a market worth around $94.12B and $149.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.19. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.74% and -29.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equinor ASA (EQNR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 243.00% this year.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.93B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 0.71%.