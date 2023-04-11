FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -1.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.32 and a high of $48.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $41.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.62% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -9.11% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.46, the stock is 4.90% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 4.66% off its SMA200. FE registered -13.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.04.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.15%, and is 3.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12335 employees, a market worth around $23.70B and $12.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.48 and Fwd P/E is 15.49. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.38% and -15.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 572.84M, and float is at 572.37M with Short Float at 1.30%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -9.32% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -5.84% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -34.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.